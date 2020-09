A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed early Tuesday in Otter Tail County, a Minnesota State Patrol report says.

A Honda Civic was traveling west on Highway 34 near Dunvilla shortly before 2 a.m. when it struck the pedestrian. The person killed was not immediately identified but the State Patrol says the woman is 27 years old from Wadena.

The driver was identified as Tristan Walter, 23, from Wahpeton, N.D. Walter was not injured.